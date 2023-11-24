45th BCS written tests postponed

New schedule to be revealed later

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the written tests for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service examination that were scheduled to start from November 27.

A notification, signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, exam controller of PSC, was issued in this regard this afternoon.

The notification states that the changed schedule of the examination will be published on the PSC website.

PSC issued today's notification following a meeting at the commission.

Since the violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28, BNP and its allies have been enforcing a series of hartals and blockades.

When contacted yesterday, a PSC member, wishing not to be named, told The Daily Star that a meeting was held on Wednesday in this regard where it was unanimously decided that the examination would be held as per schedule.

Earlier today, The Daily Star ran a report titled "BCS written tests: Candidates worried about reaching exam centres amid blockades".