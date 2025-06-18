45th BCS written exam results published

The results of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination have been published, with 6,558 candidates passing the exam.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) made the announcement in a press release today.

The written examinations for the 45th BCS were held from January 23 to January 31 last year.

The PSC had published the circular for the 45th BCS on November 30, 2022. The preliminary results were released on June 6 last year, in which 12,789 candidates qualified.

Out of 346,000 applicants, 268,119 candidates appeared in the preliminary test, while 78,803 were absent. The attendance rate stood at 77.24 percent.