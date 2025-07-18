45 held today in Gopalganj for defying curfew, say police

Total detentions for curfew violation is at least 75

The photo was taken from Panchuria intersection in Gopalganj today (July 18, 2025). Photo: Habibur Rahman

Police took strict action against individuals defying the ongoing curfew and detained 45 people from different areas of Gopalganj today.

Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Gopalganj police confirmed the information while speaking to reporters.

With them, the total number of detainees for curfew violations in Gopalganj has risen to at least 75, he said.

Those who failed to provide valid reasons for being outside during the curfew were taken into custody, the police official said.

Around 5:30pm, a police barricade was seen at Pachuria intersection. At that time, 6 to 7 young men were detained and seated inside a police van, reported our correspondent from the spot.