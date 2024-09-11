45 garment factories shut, 25 declare holiday in Ashulia amid worker unrest

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 02:17 PM

Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

At least 45 garment factories in the Ashulia industrial area have been indefinitely closed, with 25 others declaring a general holiday starting today, as negotiations with factory owners over various demands remain unresolved

Md Sarwar Alam, Superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the closures of the factories to The Daily Star this morning.

He said that the closures were implemented under Section 13(1) of the labour law, which allows for "no work, no pay" conditions.

Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

Some workers have entered the factories but were seen sitting idle. However, no workers took their protest to the streets yet, he said.

Authorities fear that the situation could escalate if large groups of workers leave the factories.

In Ashulia's Palash Bari area, Pearl Garments, which had been closed for several days, reopened today, but workers since morning refused to resume work.

A heavy police and army presence was deployed in front of the factory gate, with workers gathered inside, reports our Savar correspondent from the spot.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, explained that under Section 13(1), workers will not be paid while the factories remain closed, which could further fuel their frustration.

Yesterday afternoon, several factories in the Jamgara, Narsinghpur, and Pukurpar areas were vandalised by angry workers. In response, factory owners decided to shut the factories today.

