45 die in communal violence in a year

Says Oikya Parishad report from July 2023 to June 2024

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad has claimed that 45 people were killed in 1,045 incidents of communal violence between July 2023 and June 2024.

The organisation released these findings in its latest report at a press briefing, titled, "Report launching on torture and persecution of religious-ethnic minorities in Bangladesh in the past year," at Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

While reading out the written statement, Advocate Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the organisation, said from July 2023 to June 2024, ten people were targeted in attempted killings in various incidents of communal violence, 36 people were threatened with death, and 479 people were physically tortured.

There were 102 incidents of attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson on the houses and businesses of minority communities, he said, adding that there were 47 incidents of encroachment on houses and lands.

Additionally, 45 incidents of grabbing houses and lands, attempted evictions, and threats were reported.

There were also 11 cases of threats or attempts to force people to leave the country, 15 cases of grabbing or attempting to grab the properties of deities, temples, and churches, seven cases of grabbing or attempting to grab cremation grounds, 94 incidents of attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson, and 40 cases of vandalism and attempted destruction of idols.

There were also 12 cases of kidnapping, disappearance, and forced conversion, while eight people were arrested on fictitious charges of defamation of religion, he added.

In the last year, 32 incidents of communal violence took place during the national elections and five during local government elections, he said, citing the report.

"This statistic is only a mere part of the communal violence," he said, adding that a comparative review of communal violence over the past years shows that the incidents of violence have not changed much even today.

"In such a prevailing communal situation, it is noticeable that during the election period of 1970, the minority population decreased from 19 percent to 8.6 percent now," Dasgupta said.

The environment for the free practice of religion has been completely curtailed, he added.

"The communal evil forces, which are hiding in the administrative and political fields, did not allow the religious and ethnic minorities and indigenous people of this country to ensure their land rights," he observed.

"The religious minority groups are still in fear. Their fate has not changed. They have no security for their lives," he said.

He alleged that the Awami League government has not implemented its commitments towards minorities pledged in their previous election manifesto, including the formation of a National Minority Commission.