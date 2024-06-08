45 Bangladeshis to return from Myanmar tomorrow

Forty-five Bangladeshi nationals are expected to reach Cox's Bazar from Myanmar early tomorrow by Myanmar Naval Ship UMS Chin Dwin.

They are scheduled to leave for Bangladesh today from Sittwe in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Most of them are from Cox's Bazar, Narshingdi and Narayanganj districts of Bangladesh.

Myanmar Naval Ship UMS Chin Dwin' is coming to Bangladesh to bring back members of Myanmar defence force who were forced to cross the border into Bangladesh due to conflict in Rakhine state, according to Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar.

Due to steadfast efforts of Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, it has become possible to send another batch of Bangladeshi nationals to their families back home, said the Bangladesh Embassy.

In last one year, Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar actively pursued coordinated return of 247 Bangladeshi nationals back home.

On April 23, 2023, 173 Bangladeshis returned home.

Representatives of Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and Bangladesh Consulate, Sittwe in a coordinated effort with the local authorities in conducting verification process and issuing travel permits to the returnees.