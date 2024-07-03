Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:06 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:43 AM

Bangladesh

4.4kg of gold left on plane at Dhaka airport

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Customs Intelligence officials recovered 38 gold bars weighing over 4.4 kilogrammes from a plane at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

The bars, wrapped in sticky tape in two packets, were left abandoned in the hand baggage storage compartment above the seats, says a press release signed by Pradeep Kumar Sarker, assistant commissioner of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID).

The officials recovered the gold bars around 5:30am after an aircraft of Salam Air landed at the airport, it added.

However, no one was arrested in this connection. The value of the gold is around Tk 4.5 crore.

CIID officials said smugglers sometimes left gold in this manner to avoid arrest. Many with security passes work as their agents and take the gold out of the airport.

Related topic:
gold smugglingDhaka airportGold bars
|বাংলাদেশ

বর্ষায় দেশীয় বাঁশের ফাঁদের চাহিদা বাড়ছে, কমছে নিষিদ্ধ কারেন্ট জালের ব্যবহার

নিষিদ্ধ জালের তুলনায় 'চাই' ফাঁদ মাছ বেছে আটকায়, যেখানে ছোট মাছ ফাঁদের ছিদ্র দিয়ে বের হয়ে যায় এবং বড় ও পরিপক্ক মাছগুলো ফাঁদে আটকা পড়ে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শাহজালালে প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ কেজির ৩৮টি স্বর্ণের বার উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
