4.4kg of gold left on plane at Dhaka airport

Customs Intelligence officials recovered 38 gold bars weighing over 4.4 kilogrammes from a plane at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

The bars, wrapped in sticky tape in two packets, were left abandoned in the hand baggage storage compartment above the seats, says a press release signed by Pradeep Kumar Sarker, assistant commissioner of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID).

The officials recovered the gold bars around 5:30am after an aircraft of Salam Air landed at the airport, it added.

However, no one was arrested in this connection. The value of the gold is around Tk 4.5 crore.

CIID officials said smugglers sometimes left gold in this manner to avoid arrest. Many with security passes work as their agents and take the gold out of the airport.