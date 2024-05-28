4,407 cattle markets to be set up in country: home minister

A total of 4,407 cattle markets will be set up across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

"We have information that 4,407 cattle markets will be set up in the country and the number is likely to increase," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting over the preparation of Eid-ul-Azha, held at the Secretariat.

Makeshift police camps will be set up in the cattle markets while watch towers, fake note identification machines and veterinary physicians will be there, he said.

Alongside Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), plainclothes police will also perform their duties at the cattle markets, he added.

He also asked the cattle-laden vehicles to use the left side lane of the roads and refrain from the right side or middle point of the roads.

All cattle-laden vehicles were asked to hang the banner of the designated cattle markets in front of the vehicle so that no one would be allowed to take cattle forcibly on roads, he said.

Besides, highway police will work in coordination with the district police to reduce traffic congestion on roads, highways and city areas during the Eid-ul-Azha.

"Last year, we used drones to ease traffic congestion at important points and this year too, we will use drones to reduce traffic congestion. We are gradually increasing modern technology to reduce traffic congestion including installing CCTV cameras on highways. Special arrangements will be made at the entrances of the capital," he said.

Meanwhile, speed guns will be used to control excessive speed on the highways to prevent accidents and legal action will be taken immediately against vehicles with excessive speed, he said.

Referring to the excessive fare from the homebound vehicles, the minister said the fare will remain the same as it was in the last Eid and it will not increase.

All kinds of goods-laden vehicles except perishable goods and passenger vehicles will remain off three days before and after the Eid-ul-Azha, he said.

The garment owners have been asked to provide salary for May before Eid and a decision was taken to provide bonus before Eid holidays, he added.

Security measures will be taken at Eid congregation places across the country including National Eidgah Maidan and Solakia Maidan, he said.

Asaduzzaman also said that the railway will introduce special cattle trains for transporting animals in the eastern and western regions.

Movement of bulkheads, passenger-laden speedboats and small-size launches will not be allowed to move at night, he said.