44 Teesta barrage gates opened as river swells

None of the rivers flowing above danger level, says FFWC

Water level of the Teesta river has increased by 24cm at Dalia point in Lalmonirhat in 24 hours and was flowing only 15cm below the danger level at 9:00am today, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC).

Besides, water level at the river's Kaunia point increased by 30cm during the period and was flowing 25cm below the danger level, the latest bulletin shows.

According to the bulletin, none of the country's rivers were flowing above the danger level this morning.

Although waters of Brahmaputra and Jamuna increased in past 24 hours, they were flowing well below the danger level at all points.

Padma and Meghna were also flowing below the danger level despite a rise in water level at couple of points.

Meanwhile, UNB reported the Water Development Board (WDB) opened all the 44 gates of Teesta Barrage as the water level of the Teesta River has increased due to onrush of upstream water and torrential rains, inundating the low-lying areas in Lalmonirhat district.

Mohammad Rashedin, deputy-engineer of WDB, Dalia point, said the Teesta was flowing below the danger level but due to the rise in water level all 44 barrage gates were opened.

However, the erosion on the river banks of Teesta took a serious turn due to the swelling of the river caused by the torrential rainfall for the past several days, according to the UNB report.

The local Weather Observatory Centre in Rangpur recorded 130 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Hossain Ali, a resident of Char Gaddimari area, said the roads in different parts of the district were inundated due to the rise in water level of all rivers.

Ziaul Haque Zia, acting chairman of Gaddimari union in Hatibandha upazila, said roads and some low-lying areas were flooded due to the torrential rainfall for the last two days.