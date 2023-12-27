Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:32 AM

Bangladesh

43rd BCS result: 2,163 recommended for cadre posts

Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
43th bcs result

The final result of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) was published yesterday.

This year, the BPSC published the combined results -- cadre and non-cadre posts -- for the first time.

Some 2,163 candidates have been recommended for appointment to different cadres, according to a press release issued by the BPSC.

Besides, 642 have been recommended for non-cadre posts.

The BPSC published the written exam result of the 43rd BCS on August 20, and a total of 9,841 candidates passed the exam.

The viva voce exam of the candidates ended last month.

