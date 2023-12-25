43rd BCS: 404 new cadre posts added to meet demand

Candidates of the 43rd BCS examination have some good news to look forward to.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to add 404 posts to accommodate the additional demand sought by the public administration ministry.

The commission will soon publish the final results of the 43rd BCS examination to fill 2,218 vacant posts, including the newly-introduced 404 positions, in various cadres, said BPSC sources.

Of the 404 posts, 195 would be increased in agriculture cadre, 82 in tax, 84 in livestock, 24 in food and 19 in railway (engineering) cadre, they added.

More than 4.35 lakh aspirants took part in the preliminary test held in various centres under eight divisions on October 29, 2021, and the results came out on January 20, 2022.

A total of 15,229 candidates passed the test.

BPSC started the written examination in July of the same year, where 9,841 candidates came out successful.

According to the BPSC officials, the commission will hold a final meeting to decide the date of publication of the final results.

Contacted, BPSC Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, "I can't specify any date because the commission is yet to decide that. I hope we will be able to publish the results by this month."

This time, BPSC has decided to publish the results of both the cadre and non-cadre posts together, although the commission usually publishes the results of cadre posts first.

The decision, however, triggered commotion among candidates, many of whom have been staging protests in the capital for the last few weeks, demanding cancellation of the current non-cadre circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.