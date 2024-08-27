437 Ansars sued over clashes near Secretariat

11,100 unnamed people made accused in 4 cases; cops cite ‘instigation’ by vested quarter

Police have named 437 Ansar personnel as suspects in four cases that also accuse 11,100 unidentified people over clashes between the members of the force and students outside the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday night.

The cases were filed at Shahbagh, Ramna, Airport, and Paltan police stations on charges related to attempted murder, grievous injury, illegal gathering, rioting, and assaulting law enforcers.

As many as 377 Ansar personnel, including two women, were produced in a Dhaka court in these cases yesterday. The court sent all of them to jail after hearing the cases.

According to the case statements, the Ansar personnel carrying sticks and brick chunks were led by some unidentified people's "support and instigations" in a planned attack on police and students with the intent to kill.

In initial reports submitted to the court, police said that the Ansar members obstructed law enforcers from performing their duty, vandalised vehicles, and threw brick chunks at the Secretariat.

Police requested the court to keep the arrestees in jail until the end of the investigation to know why the Ansar members gathered in Dhaka.

Despite the government's assurance of fulfilling their demands, hundreds of Ansar members continued to demonstrate by blocking the Secretariat gates before clashing with students and people on Sunday night. At least 50 people were injured in the clashes.

Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general of the Ansar and Village Defence Party, alleged that outsiders were involved in the clashes with students and law enforcers even after the authorities agreed to meet the Ansar members' demands.

He told The Daily Star, "We were trying to find a possible solution, and a committee was formed for this, but those people were not interested in it."

The protesters did not even know what "nationalisation" meant, according to him. "They were just protesting for what they were taught. Their target was to destabilise the nation."

He said the authorities had information that those who came from outside Dhaka were instructed to bring an extra set of uniforms each for those in plain clothes. "I know my force members, but those faces were unknown," said the Ansar DG.

He alleged irrational recruitment over the last 10 years allowed Ansar to swell to a 90,000-strong force despite having around 50,000 posts. "This was done in a very organised manner," he said.

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul also said those who came "in the guise of Ansar members had a different agenda behind their demands".

"Creating chaos was their main objective. They had a stock of sticks, and we saw how they attacked the students," he told reporters while visiting the injured at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"They made an unrealistic and impossible demand and besieged the Secretariat to cause disruption. It was possible that many more would join, leading to a terrible situation," he added.

Asif Nazrul further mentioned that the students are vigilant, and the government will take legal action against anyone attempting to sabotage the mass movement under the guise of pursuing demands.

Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud also visited the students who were injured during the clashes with the Ansar members.

Speaking to reporters, hospital Director Maj Gen Asaduzzaman said the condition of Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the student movement who was injured in the clashes, was now stable. He was under 48-hour observation in a cabin for head injuries, he said.

The Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) in a press release yesterday said that at least six army officials were injured, one of them critically, on Sunday night as agitated Ansar members suddenly attacked the army men deployed for the security of the Secretariat.

It said the DG of Ansar and VDP went to the Secretariat to pacify the agitated Ansar members and accepted all the demands on Sunday evening. However, the demonstrators did not leave the area and confined seven advisers of the interim government, the Ansar DG, and other senior officials to the Secretariat.

The army members deployed to bring the situation under control repeatedly and patiently engaged with the Ansar members, but when the protesters refused to desist, the soldiers fired 27 rounds of warning shots in the sky. Later, additional troops were deployed in the area and they brought the situation under control by dispersing the Ansar members, the release added.