426 killed, 813 hurt in road crashes in Sept: Road Safety Foundation

At least 426 people were killed and 813 were injured in 392 road accidents across the country in September, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

The report revealed that 179 individuals died in 164 motorcycle accidents, accounting for 42 percent of the total fatalities.

Additionally, 97 pedestrians were killed, making up 22.76 percent of the overall deaths.

The foundation, which compiled the report primarily from media sources, further noted that 54 of the victims were either drivers or their assistants, constituting 12.67 percent of the total casualties.