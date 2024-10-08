Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

426 killed, 813 hurt in road crashes in Sept

Says Road Safety Foundation
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM

At least 426 people were killed and 813 injured in 392 road accidents across the country in September, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

The report revealed that 179 individuals died in 164 motorcycle accidents, accounting for 42 percent of the total fatalities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Additionally, 97 pedestrians were killed, making up 22.76 percent of the overall deaths.

The foundation, which compiled the report primarily from media sources, further noted that 54 of the victims were either drivers or their assistants, constituting 12.67 percent of the total casualties.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঢাকা স্টক এক্সচেঞ্জ, ডিএসই, সামিট পাওয়ার,
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

সামিটের সঙ্গে দ্বিতীয় এফএসআরইউ চুক্তি বাতিল করল সরকার

সামিট গ্রুপ জানিয়েছে, তারা চুক্তি বাতিলের কাগজ পেয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘যোগ্যদের না দিয়ে নিজেদের মালিককে ঋণ দেয় ব্যাংক’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে