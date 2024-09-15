422 BNP men were martyred during mass protests: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said a total of 422 BNP men were killed across the country during the mass uprising between July and August.

"According to various reports, 875 people were martyred across Bangladesh in the 'July Genocide' until August 13, of whom at least 422 were involved in BNP politics," Fakhrul said.

"There is no scope to underestimate BNP's contribution," he added.

He also said preparing the Election System Reform Commission's report should not take more than two months.

"I think it should not take more than two months. Complete it within two months…" Fakhrul said during a press conference on the occasion of International Democracy Day at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday said Badiul Alam Majumdar would head the Electoral System Reform Commission, which is expected to complete their work within the next three months.

Fakhrul said, "Election-centric reforms should be given the highest priority..."

"The reform works should be completed quickly to move towards an election. The election will be held under a neutral government. The election will be free and fair. The people will elect their representatives by voting," he added.

Fakhrul also identified the critical areas requiring reform, including the Election Commission, administration, law enforcement agencies, and judiciary.

"Election-centric reforms are necessary," he added.

Addressing concerns about legal repercussions for BNP leaders, Fakhrul said, "They [Awami League] have punished many of us. If we are given more than two years of punishment, we will not be able to participate in the election. Reforms are needed in this regard as well."

Fakhrul also called for patience and unity among the political parties, urging support for the interim government's efforts.

"Many times, we see that many political parties are saying things that are not very conducive to overall unity," he said.

"Our most important need is to maintain unity. Be patient. Support all the works of this interim government and try to move forward," he added.