42 more hospitalised with dengue

Forty-two people were hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of them, 12 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 150 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 3,385 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries last year.