42 cops killed during recent movement: IGP

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam today said at least 42 members of the police force were killed and scores injured in clashes during the recent mass student movement.

Three of the dead are of inspector rank and two are Rab members, he said while talking to reporters at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka.

Over 500 took treatment at the hospital, he said, adding that of them, 27 are still undergoing treatment.

"We are providing full support to the injured," the IGP said.

During the student movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government, more than 400 persons including students were killed, mostly by gunshots. Many videos showed police members killed unarmed protesters by shooting from close range.