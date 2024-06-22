419 hajj pilgrims return home

The first return hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 419 pilgrims landed in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early yesterday.

The flight landed at the airport around 5:40am, said a media release signed by Boshra Islam, general manager of Public Relations of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The return hajj flights will continue till July 22.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines took 40,967 hajj pilgrims to the KSA by 107 flights.

For the post-hajj period, the airlines will operate 125 flights to bring the pilgrims back to Bangladesh.

The first hajj flight departed on May 9. The flights to Saudi Arabia continued until June 12. A total of 218 flights were operated for hajj pilgrims. They included 106 flights operated by Biman, 75 by Saudi Arabian Airlines, and 37 by Flynas.

A total of 21 Bangladeshi pilgrims have died so far. Of them 18 were men and three women. Sixteen died in Makkah, four in Madinah and one in Jeddah.