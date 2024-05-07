418 BGB platoons deployed for first phase of upazila polls

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed yesterday ahead of the first phase of the upazila parishad polls to be held tomorrow.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB, confirmed news of the deployment this morning.

The BGB personnel will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the election areas from Monday to May 10 to assist the local administration, he said.

Photo: Border Guard Bangladesh

Besides, 1,59,874 Ansar members were deployed to assist law enforcers in maintaining discipline and ensuring security of the voting centres and ballot boxes, says a press release sent by the force.

The upazila parishad election will be held in four phases. A total of 1,588 candidates will contest in the first phase of the elections to 150 upazilas.

Of them, 554 will vie for chairman posts, 605 for vice chairman posts, and 429 for vice chairman posts reserved for women.

A total of 25 candidates -- six for chairman posts, nine for vice chairman posts, and 10 for vice chairman posts reserved for women -- have been elected unopposed in the first phase of the polls.