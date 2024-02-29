41 hospital brokers fined and jailed

Mobile courts yesterday fined and jailed 41 brokers arrested across four hospitals in Dhaka and one in Gazipur for various crimes -- including coercing patients to choose private hospitals.

In Dhaka, Rab raided four hospitals in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, arresting 38 brokers for persuading patients to switch to private hospitals.

The drive was led by executive magistrates Abu Hasan and Mazharul Islam at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, National Heart Institute and Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital, and National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

The arrestees were fined and jailed on different terms on the spot.

Rab-2 Deputy Commander Major Mohammad Nazmullahel Wadud said the brokers were diverting patients from government hospitals to clinics and private facilities, earning commissions in the process.

He said another ring of brokers is active at government hospitals, who intercept patients outside doctors' rooms.

In Gazipur, a mobile court jailed three brokers for 20 days, after they were arrested from Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in the district during a raid around 3:00pm.