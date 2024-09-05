41 doctors declared ‘unwanted’, medical service disrupted

Patients at Khulna Medical College Hospital have been suffering immensely, as around 50 doctors of the hospital's indoor and outdoor departments remained absent yesterday.

They did not join their duties after some students of the medical college, alongside some pro-BNP doctors of the hospital, declared some 41 doctors, including the director and deputy director of KMCH, as persona non grata.

Amid the sudden doctor shortage, hundreds of patients from outdoor department had to leave without receiving treatment, while many patients admitted to the hospital were also suffering.

"A section of medical students, led by Dr Mustafa Kamal, assistant professor of Cardiology Department, besieged the office of Dr Aktaruzzaman, acting deputy director of KMCH, and forced him to resign on Tuesday. They also declared 41 doctors unwanted in the hospital," said Dr Suman Roy, residential medical officer of KMCH.

As such, around 50 doctors, including those who were threatened, opted not to join the duty yesterday over security concerns, he added.

Visiting the hospital around noon, 20 doctors were found absent in the outdoor department, and 21 others, including the registrar, assistant registrar, and consultants, were absent in indoor departments.

Many patients were seen buying tickets for outdoor consultations and waiting for long hours before leaving the hospital premises without receiving treatment.

According to KMCH, around 1,200 to 1,500 outdoor patients come every day while some 200 patients get admitted.

"A total of 312 patients got tickets from this counter, but many had to return without getting treatment," said Sabrina Akhter Shanta, a ticket checker of KMCH outdoor department.

"I sent patients with serious complications to emergency department," she added.

Anjan Kumar Chakraborty, a consultant of Medicine Department who was present, said, "I provided treatment to 70 patients till 12:30pm, which is at least 50 percent more compared to other days."

Abdul Hamid, a treatment seeker from Sihali village under Rupsha upazila, said, "I waited for two hours but no doctor was available. Some brokers tried to lure me to a private clinic but I did not go as I can't afford the cost. KMCH is my only option."

Many others, however, were compelled to go to nearby private clinics.

Sajidul Islam Bappi, a co-coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Khulna, said, "We have learnt that many are venting out their personal grudges. We do not support anyone's forced removal. If someone is to be removed, it should be done through systematic investigation, otherwise, it will disrupt medical services."

The correspondent could not reach Dr Mustafa Kamal for comment.

Contacted, Dr Goutam Kumar Pal, director of KMCH, said he did not go to the hospital as the working environment was not conducive, adding that higher authorities have been informed about the situation.