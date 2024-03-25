40pc out of edn institutions: BBS

Over 40 percent of the population aged between five and 24 years were out of educational institutions last year, says a report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Since 2019, the out-of-education population rose by 11.45 percentage points, according to Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 released by the BBS yesterday.

On July 1 last year, there were 6.43 crore people aged between five and 24 in the country, as per BSS data. This means almost 2.57 crore children and young adults were out of educational institutions last year.

The survey for the report was done on more than 3.08 lakh households.

The people out of educational institutions either had not enrolled in one or dropped out of one, said Alamgir Hossen, director of Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) project.

"This study did not try to find out why this had happened. But it is highly likely that the impact of Covid-19 pandemic forced them out of educational institutions," he told this correspondent yesterday.

Prof Siddiqur Rahman, former director of the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka, said as people were financially hit by coronavirus restrictions, many people dropped out of educational institutions. Besides, child marriage forced many girls out of schools.

Multiple surveys conducted earlier concluded that education in Bangladesh took a major hit from the pandemic.

According to a University Grants Commission report, 2,49,159 university students discontinued studies in 2020 and 2021.

Besides, 62,104 secondary school students and 14,50,719 primary school-level students dropped out in the same period, according to data from Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (Banbeis) and the Directorate of Primary Education.

In 2022, gross enrolment rate for secondary level institutions was 76 percent, higher secondary level was 47.70 percent, technical institutions was 2.48 percent and university level it was 18.66 percent, according to Banbeis data.

Manzoor Ahmed, founding director of the Institute of Educational Development at BRAC University, said, "We need to increase the number of post-primary educational institutions. An assessment should be done to know where they are needed."

Siddiqur said that the government should take steps to bring back the students who left educational institutions amid the pandemic.

Both Siddiqur and Manzoor said that the government should put more emphasis on technical education.

The BBS report released yesterday also said 18 percent males and 60.85 percent females aged between 15 to 24 were out of education, work or training in 2023.

The literacy rate among people aged seven and above increased to 77.9 percent in 2023 up from 76.8 percent in 2022.

In 2023, the literacy rate was 80.1 percent among males and 75.8 percent among females.