400km rural roads damaged in Bagerhat

The Cyclone Remal in its trail of destruction left 400 kilometres of rural roads significantly damaged in Bagerhat.

At least 120 other structures, including bridges and culverts, also sustained damages.

The damage is estimated to be worth around Tk 150 crore, according to Local Government Engineering Department in Bagerhat.

While urgent repairs are needed to the damaged roads, bridges and culverts, there has not been any steps taken to this end, leaving the residents amid immense sufferings.

Visiting different areas in Morrelgonj, Sharankhola, Mongla, Rampal and Sadar upazilas, this correspondent observed that the tidal surge under influence of the cyclone had washed away bitumen from paved roads and bricks and soil from unpaved ones, rendering those unusable for vehicular movement as well as for pedestrians at many places.

The damaged bridges and culverts further added to the woes. At many places, locals resorted to constructing makeshift bamboo bridges for movement.

The main road in Ghoshiakhali area of Baharbunia union in Morrelganj upazila has been found broken in several places, with bricks and soiling washed away into nearby waterbodies.

"It has already been a month since the disaster and no step has been taken to repair the damaged road," said Sattar Sheikh of Ghoshiakhali area.

Ruhul Amin from Khaulia village echoed him.

Contacted, Md Sharifuzzaman, executive engineer of LGED in Bagerhat, said they have assessed the extent of damage to the roads and other infrastructures sustained in the cyclone.

Morrelganj upazila has been the most affected, he said.

"We have started repairing some rural unpaved roads temporarily with soil. Major repairs to the damaged roads and other infrastructures will begin once new budget allocation comes in this regard," he added.