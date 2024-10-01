40,000 people of 104 villages waterlogged

At least 40,000 residents of 104 villages have been suffering due to flooding and waterlogging since Thursday in Jashore's Keshavpur upazila.

Incessant rains in past few days caused Thangakhali canal to swell and breach the Madhyakul sluicegate, inundating the villages on Thursday.

The situation has yet to improve since then.

Locals as well as students under the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Thursday afternoon formed a human chain at Trimohoni Intersection of Keshavpur town demanding authorities concerned to take urgent steps in this regard.

Amid the flash flood, people in different affected areas are trapped in their homes while facing a shortage of food and drinking water.

"All 11 villages of my union have been inundated by floodwater. Byasdanga village has been cut off from the rest of the upazila due to flooding," said Alauddin, chairman of Keshavpur Sadar union parishad.

"Residents in my area are living in inhumane condition. Waterborne diseases are spreading fast as there is an acute shortage of pure water to drink," said Mohammad Palash of Bhogati Nonadanga area.

"A total 104 villages in 11 unions under the upazila have been flooded, affecting around 40,000 people. Many villagers have taken shelter in three schools in the upazila," said Niaz Mohammad Faisal, office assistant at Keshavpur upazila implementation officer's office.

Confirming the matter, Mosharraf Hossain, executive officer of Keshavpur Municipality, said floodwater inundated numerous areas under the nine wards of the municipality, causing sufferings to residents.