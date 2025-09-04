4,000 ASIs to join police force before polls: IGP

The government is working to recruit at least 4,000 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) before the upcoming national election.

Of them, 2,000 will be selected directly through competitive exams and 2,000 will be promoted from the ranks of constable, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam told reporters after a meeting with Public Administration Senior Secretary Md Mokhles Ur Rahman yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mokhles at the briefing said civil service postings are not being made through a lottery, nor will they be. "While the issue of postings through a lottery has been discussed, it does not seem logical for implementation."

Responding to a question, he said all necessary steps have been directed to the field administration to hold the upcoming elections "as a role model".

Strict measures will be taken if anyone attempts to show bias.