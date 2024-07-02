400 people get free health check-ups

Faraaz Hossain Foundation, SKF Pharmaceuticals hold medical camp in Moulvibazar

More than 400 people with various health complications got a chance to consult specialised doctors free of cost at a health camp in Moulvibazar yesterday.

The daylong health camp was jointly organised by Faaraz Hossain Foundation and SKF Pharmaceuticals Limited at Manumukh PT Bahumukhi High School of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

Mother and Child Private Hospital and Diagnostic Center in Moulvibazar have provided support in conducting the medical camp, said organisers.

Since morning, there were long queues of people at the camp where the doctors provided services.

Husain Ahmed, 49, said, "I've been suffering from high blood pressure for a long time… but due to poverty I could not afford treatment. But today, I could consult a doctor and got medicine from them free of charge.

"Feroza Begum, 65, who has been suffering from asthma, echoed the same.

The camp was held commemorating Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain.

Faraaz has become an epitome of supreme sacrifice for the cause of humanity. His refusal to leave his friends during the militant attack at Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016 was not only an act of bravery that the world saluted but also set the burning example of what a pristine youthful mind can do when it comes to choosing the right path at the expense of mere mortality.