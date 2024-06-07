40 killed in Israeli strike on UN school

Say Gaza officials, 14 children, nine women among dead; mediators continue talks on ceasefire in Doha

Israel hit a Gaza school yesterday in an airstrike that it said targeted and killed Hamas fighters inside, while a Hamas official said 40 people including women and children were killed as they sheltered in the UN site.

The strike took place at a sensitive moment in mediated negotiations on a ceasefire agreement entailing the release of hostages and some of the Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Hamas seeks a permanent end to the offensive. Israel says it must destroy the group first.

The United States issued a joint statement with other countries yesterday calling on Israel and Hamas to make whatever compromises were necessary to finalise a deal as the two sides gave contradictory accounts of the school attack.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run government media office, rejected Israel's assertion that the UN school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, had hidden a Hamas command post.

Israel's military said its fighter jets had carried out a "precise strike" and circulated satellite photos highlighting two parts of a building where it said the fighters were based.

"We're very confident in the intelligence," military spokesperson Lt Col Peter Lerner told a briefing with reporters, accusing Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters of deliberately using UN facilities as operational bases.

The school, run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), may have been hit several times, said the agency's communications director, Juliette Touma.

The UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said that Israel had carried out the strike on the school "without prior warning" to thousands of displaced sheltering there.

More than 36,654 Palestinians have been killed and 83,309 have been wounded in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 68 Palestinians were killed and 235 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

CIA director William Burns met senior officials from mediators Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in Doha to discuss the ceasefire proposal. Two Egyptian security sources said talks continued yesterday but had shown no sign of breakthrough.

About half of Hamas's forces have been wiped out in eight months of fighting and the group is relying on insurgent tactics to frustrate Israel's attempts to take control of Gaza, US and Israeli officials told Reuters.

Meanwhile, a conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah is threatening to escalate, with the US State Department warning against a full-blown war.

The Israeli military said yesterday a soldier had been killed in a drone strike launched by the Hezbollah group. In Lebanon, the cross-border violence has killed at least 455 people, mostly fighters but including 88 civilians, according to an AFP tally.