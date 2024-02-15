40 days it took to know the grim truth

Relatives receive bodies of 4 victims of Benapole Express fire after DNA profiling

Nearly 40 days after the arson attack on the Benapole Express train, police today handed over the bodies of victims to relatives.

On January 5 around 9:00pm, at least four people were killed and over a dozen others were injured after arsonists set fire to the train in Dhaka's Golapbag area.

As the incident, just 2 days before the January 7 election, left the victims' bodies completely charred and beyond recognition, DNA test was required to identify them.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Dhaka Railway Police Station (Kamlapur), handed over the bodies to the relatives from Dhaka Medical College (DMC) morgue around 12:30pm today.

The victims are Elina Yasmin, 40, Abu Talha, 23, Chandrima Choudhury, 28, of Rajbari, and Natasha Jeasmin Neki, 25, of Old Dhaka.

Relatives, who were hoping against the odds that their loved ones were still alive, vented their anger at the country's existing politics of vengeance.

"Some people, including my wife, died due to political violence. What explanation I have if my child asks what happened to his mother?"

"This politics of vengeance must stop," he said with his voice choking with emotions.Khurshid Ahmed, another victim Natasha's elder brother, described how painful it was for his whole family to wait this long to know the grim truth.

"I cannot explain how our family spent those 40 days. No one should be subjected to such pain," he said, demanding a fair trial of the incident.

Asked, OC Ferdous Ahmed said the fire left the bodies were beyond recognition and the process required time.

"We had to cross-match the DNA of relatives and the victims in the laboratory of the Criminal Investigation Department as per the directives of the court," he said.

We handed over the bodies to relatives after the result came out, he said.