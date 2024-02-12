4-year-old dies in fire at Ashulia home

A four-year-old child was burned to death in a fire that broke out at a home in Dhaka's ​​Ashulia yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakib, son of Nizamuddin, a day labourer of ​​Pathalia union in Ashulia. Shakib's mother is a house help.

The incident happened around 10:00am, said Alauddin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate.

There are six rooms in the mud house where two families live. The child was alone in the house and his parents were outside during the incident. The blaze spread to the four rooms soon after the fire broke out.

A fire engine from Zirabo went to the spot and recovered the charred body, Alauddin said.

"Initially, we suspect that the house caught fire from an electrical short circuit," he added.