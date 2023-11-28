4 suffer burns in chemical drum blast

Four persons were burnt in a chemical drum explosion in Dhaka's Agargaon area yesterday morning.

The injured were rushed to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They are Rafiqul Islam, 19, Mozaffar Haque, 26, Saralal Das, 45, and Rafiqul Islam, 35. The accident took place as they were working in the basement of an under-construction building in Taltola around 9:30am.

Mozaffar said the chemical drum was taken to the basement for use as a water storage container. As workers started cutting the upper part of the drum with a grinding machine, an explosion took place, leading to the fire.

Four of the workers suffered burn injuries.

The injured suspected that gas had accumulated inside the drum and there was an explosion when it came into contact with the spark caused by the grinding machine.