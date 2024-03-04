4 restaurants fined for fire hazard

A mobile court fined four restaurants in Tangail town yesterday, for a total of Tk 1.5 lakh for not having fire extinguishing systems.

Executive Magistrate Hasan Bin Mohammad Ali, also upazila nirbahi officer in Tangail, along with Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel and law enforcers launched the drive at Old Bus Stand area.

After the drive, the magistrate told journalists that they continued the drive at the town's high-rise buildings and restaurants.

During the drive, the Suruchi restaurant was fined Tk 1 lakh, Sugandha restaurant Tk 20,000, Jhawban restaurant Tk 20,000 and Chefat restaurant Tk 10,000.

Rabiul Islam, inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Tangail, said legal steps will be taken against the errant owners of high rise buildings and restaurants.