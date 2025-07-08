4 remanded in anti-terrorism case after deportation from Malaysia

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order

A Dhaka court today placed four individuals on four-day remands in connection with an anti-terrorism case.

They are Nazrul Islam Shohag, Mohammad Redwanul Islam, Jahed Ahmed and Mahfuz.

Three of them were recently deported from Malaysia over alleged links to Islamic State (IS)-affiliated militant networks.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after KM Tariqul Islam, an inspector of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police and investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each, said a court staffer.

Police detained Shohag, Redwanul, and Jahed on July 3 upon their arrival in Bangladesh from Malaysia.

Mahfuz was arrested four days later, on July 7, from Muradnagar upazila in Cumilla.

On July 5, ATU Inspector Md Abdul Baten filed the case with Airport Police Station, accusing 35 expatriates of militant affiliations.