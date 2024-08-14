4 new SC judges sworn in

Bangladesh
Four new Supreme Court judges were sworn in yesterday morning.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at the Supreme Court at 10:30am. The judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury,  Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque, and Justice SM Emdadul Hoque.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, senior judge of the Appellate Division, and judges of the High Court Division, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin on Monday elevated them to the Appellate Division of the SC from the High Court Division. The number of apex court judges now stands at six.

