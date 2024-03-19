4 more killed in road crashes

Three men, including a madrasha teacher, died and another one was injured in a road accident in Pirojpur Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Masum Billah, 53, assistant superintendent of Purbo Matibhanga Montazia Dakhil Madrasa in Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila; Mohammad Hasib, 26; and Nuru Mia, 60. The injured is Mohammad Arif, 30.

According to an eyewitness, riding on their motorcycles, Masum and Hasib were coming from opposite directions and collided head-on as they were trying to avoid Nuru Mia, who was crossing the road.

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station, said, "Masum and Hasib died on the spot, while Nuru Mia succumbed to injuries on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital."

Meanwhile, in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila, a teenager died and two others were injured as their motorcycle hit a tree early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Rajib, 15, son of Rokon Uddin from Pachua village. The injured are Shamim, 23, and Abdur Rahim, 22.

The accident occurred around 12:00am on Khirati road in Ghagatia village, said Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Bakar Mia.

Quoting locals, the OC said the driver lost control of the motorcycle and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree.

The victims were rushed to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where duty doctors declared Rajib dead.

The injured are in critical condition and were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment, the OC added.