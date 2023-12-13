4 killed as cars collide head-on in Purbachal

Four persons died and four others were injured as two private cars collided head-on on 300 feet road in Purbachal yesterday morning.

The accident occurred near Bhuiyabari Bridge in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila around 10:00am.

The deceased were identified as Milon Mia, 26, of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila, Nurul Islam, 65, of Sonargaon upazila, Fazlul Haque, 50, of Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila, and Amzad Hossain, 45, of Gazipur's Latifpur area, police said.

Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said, "A car heading from Kanchan to Dhaka lost control as one of its tyres burst. It then went over a road divider and collided head-on with another car coming from Dhaka."

Eight injured were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

"Three of them were declared dead at Kurmitola hospital while another was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he was shifted there in a critical condition," he said.

Of the dead, Milon was the driver of the Dhaka-bound private car. He was heading to Kuril area in the capital with four passengers.

His cousin Sharif Mia confirmed his identity at DMCH morgue. Sharif said Milon got married just 15 days ago.

The injured -- Naharul Islam Pappu, 29, Sukkhur Ahmed, 38, Abdul Mannan, 50, and Md. Sajib, 26 -- were receiving treatment at Kurmitola hospital.

Of the injured, Sukkhur Ahmed was driving the other private car. The rest of the victims were passengers of the two cars, police said.