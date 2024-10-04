4 killed in bus-truck collision in Tangail

Four people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a goods-laden truck in Kalihati upazila of Tangail last night.

Among the deceased, two have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, 33, from Ghagra village in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail, and Mohammad Ziaul, 35, from Mahish Bayan village in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur. The identities of the other two victims remain unknown.

The accident happened around 1:00am near Shulakura Bridge on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway, according to police and witnesses.

Elenga Highway Police In-Charge Nannu Khan told The Daily Star that a Mymensingh-bound Crown Deluxe Paribahan bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The bus fell into a roadside ditch, killing two people on the spot and injuring eight others.

Local residents, along with Kalihati Fire Service and Elenga Highway Police, launched a rescue operation, he added.

Two of the injured died of their injuries while being transported to Tangail General Hospital. The remaining injured were taken to the hospital, with three in critical condition.

Efforts are underway to complete the legal procedures and hand over the bodies to the victims' families, the police official said.