4 injured in clash at CU over control of local shop

A clash at Chittagong University (CU) early today left four students seriously injured, following a dispute over control of a local shop on the university premises.

The injured are Yasin Arafat, a student of the modern languages department , Nazmul Hasan from the Arabic department, Monayem Sharif from the public administration department, and Abdullah Al Noman from the Islamic studies department.

The situation escalated when explosives and gunfire were reported around 3:00am, drawing students to the university's Zero Point area.

As students gathered, the attackers fled the scene.

Before their retreat, the assailants reportedly incited local residents through loudspeaker announcements, falsely claiming that Shibir members had taken control of the campus.

In response to these claims, local residents blocked the road near the university's first gate around 6:30am.

The blockade was later lifted after intervention by the university's proctor.

Tanveer Mohammad Haider Arif, proctor of the university, said that the conflict stemmed from a misunderstanding over a local shop in the university premises and was not related to the students or the local community.

He assured that the university administration would stand by the students. "Our students have never bowed to injustice and will not do so," he said.

Obaidullah Mohammad Ali, coordinator of CU's anti-discrimination student movement, said, "We will rid the campus of the shadows of violence. Our unity must not be compromised, and we will not heed any propaganda."

Md Asaduzzaman, additional superintendent of Hathazari Police Station, said, "We have been able to identify those involved, and they will be brought to justice swiftly."