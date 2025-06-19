4 die in road crashes

Four persons were killed in road accidents in three districts during the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Nilphamari, two people were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle they were riding on Rangpur-Dinajpur regional highway near Kamarpukur Bazar in Saidpur upazila yesterday.

Masud, 28, and Nur Islam, 55, local brick kiln workers, died on the spot, said police.

In Thakurgaon, a motorcyclist was killed as an oncoming truck hit the bike on Thakurgaon-Baliadangi road in Baliadangi upazila on Tuesday evening.

Faijul Islam, 35, of Lalapur Dangapara village in the upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Thakurgaon 250-bed General Hospital.

Sarwar Alam Khan, OC of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station, said a case was filed in this connection.

In Munshiganj, a woman died after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar yesterday.

The incident took place near the Shologhar passenger shed. The identity of the woman could not be confirmed immediately, said Hasara Highway Police Station OC Abdul Qader Jilani.