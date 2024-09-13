4 die in oil tank explosion in Bogura factory

Four people were killed when an oil tank exploded at a rice bran processing plant in Sherpur of Bogura, yesterday.

The explosion occurred around 1:30pm at Majumder Products Limited, causing four men, who were repairing the tank, to fall 40 feet to the ground.

The victims -- Md Imran, 32, Mohammad Sayeed, 38, Rubel Hosain, 31, and Md Monir, 28 -- were from the Officers Colony in Syedpur, Nilphamari.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Police Station, said, "The technicians were repairing a tank of rice bran oil when it exploded, causing them to fall. They were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival."

Police believe the explosion resulted from welding sparks igniting the oil tank during repairs. The bodies were kept in the hospital morgue, said Sub-inspector Lalon Hossain.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of SZMCH, said, "The four bodies, with burn marks, were brought to the hospital. The cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy."

Ranjan Chakraborty, admin officer of the plant, said, "Seven workers were welding an oil pipe atop a 40-foot tank when it exploded, hurling four of them to the ground. We did not instruct them to work today. They were hired from Nilphamari 12 days ago. We will discuss compensation with their families."

OC Rezaul Karim said, "The families of the deceased have not yet arrived. If they file a complaint, we will investigate and take appropriate action."