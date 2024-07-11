4 CoU students including 2 campus journos hurt in 'clash with police'

Four students, including two campus correspondents of Comilla University, were injured as police charged batons on the students protesting the quota system in government jobs in front of the campus this afternoon, witnesses said.

The reporters were identified as Anon and Sourav, reports our district correspondent.

The details of the other injured students could not be known immediately.

Javed Raihan, Bangladesh Pratidin's campus correspondent, told The Daily Star that several students, including two journalists, were injured in the baton charge by the police.

According to locals, the protesters were chanting slogans against the police in the Ansar Camp area near the university, which led to a scuffle with the police.

Following the scuffle, police charged batons to disperse them, and the students responded by throwing brick chunks at the police, locals said.

Later, police fired tear gas shells, resulting in injuries to four students, including the two campus correspondents, added locals.

Our correspondent called Cumilla Sadar (South) Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain several times for his comments on the incident, but the official did not answer.

Nazmul Hasan, additional superintendent of Police in Cumilla, said they took to the streets to ensure the safety of public property and lives.

"They (the students) are our children. We are here to prevent any untoward incidents," he told The Daily Star.