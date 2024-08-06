4 bodies found near torched Bangabandhu Museum on Dhanmondi-32 this morning

Four charred bodies were found at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka this morning.

A correspondent for The Daily Star saw the bodies lying on the pavement in front of the museum around 10:15am.

Locals said arsonists set fire to the museum, the historic house of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and its adjacent buildings yesterday afternoon amid the rioting and mob violence that followed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The bodies were recovered from the ruins of the burnt establishments some time in the morning, they said. The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

However, locals said bodies may be of security guards or outsiders who tried to take valuables from the museum after it was set on fire.

The reporter saw parts of the museum still on fire.

Many people gathered there to see the ruins of the museum, while others were taking remaining valuables from it.

There was no security person or anyone from the law enforcement agencies at that time.