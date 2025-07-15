Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox's Bazar
Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:31 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:34 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

4 ‘ARA men’ held with UZI at Rohingya camp

Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:31 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:34 AM
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:31 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:34 AM

Four alleged members of the Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA) have been arrested during a joint operation by the Bangladesh Army and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at Rohingya Camp 11 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The raid was carried out around 6:45pm on Saturday in Block C-6 at the house of camp community leader (majhi) Kefayet Ullah. A foreign-made UZI submachine gun and Tk 14 lakh in cash were recovered, according to a press release.

The detainees are Md Anas, 30, of Block E; Kefayet Ullah, 35, of Block C-6 in Camp 11; Mansur Ahmed, 32, of Block C-14; and Yasser Arafat, 35, of Block C-16 in Camp 9.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that they are active ARA members under notorious criminal Nabi Hossain.

According to the press release, the group had gathered to buy foreign arms from a dealer named Elias, who managed to flee during the raid. The seized weapon, reportedly used by the Myanmar military, was meant to be transferred to Camp 8 (East), under Nabi's control.

Nabi, who entered Bangladesh illegally from Myanmar's Chakmakata-Tambru area in 2023, is a commander of the ARA. He is accused of conducting armed training for group members, who are then deployed to border areas. He is also accused of trafficking arms and yaba, as well as smuggling.

Nabi has illegally constructed a 60-foot-long, 20-foot-wide concrete house inside Camp 8 (East), defying camp rules, the release added. 

