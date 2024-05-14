3RD Phase UZ Polls: 130 withdraw candidacy

A total of 130 candidates have withdrawn their candidacy from the third phase of Upazila Parishad elections scheduled to be held on May 29, the Election Commission said yesterday.

Md Shariful Alam, director (public relations) of the EC, also said due to the withdrawal of candidacy, six aspirants will be elected unopposed.

Of those who have withdrawn candidature, 73 are chairman candidates, 43 vice-chairman candidates and 14 vice-chairman candidates for posts reserved for women, he said.

Six candidates who will be elected unopposed are Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila candidates in all three posts, Shariatpur's Gosaithat upazila vice-chairman candidate and candidates of Feni's Sonagazi and Daganbhuiyan upazila vice-chairman posts reserved for women, he added.

In the third phase of the elections, 570 candidates submitted nomination papers for chairman post, 618 for the vice-chairman post and 400 for the vice-chairman post reserved for women.

According to the EC schedule, the third phase upazila election will be held in 112 upazilas on May 29, while second phase will be held in 160 upazilas on May 21.