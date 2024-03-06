39,000 tonnes of onion to be imported from India

The government has approved the import of 39,000 tonnes of onion from India through Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj to meet the local demand ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Somir Ghosh, deputy director of Sonamasjid Land Port Plant Quarantine Center, confirmed the information yesterday.

He said 31 importers from the land port got approval, and the importing will begin before Ramadan.

On December 8 last year, India restricted the export of the onion to Bangladesh and other countries until March 31 to check soaring prices in the local market.

India has permitted the export of 64,400 tonnes of onions to UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd, according to notifications issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry on March 4.