39 more DCs likely to be withdrawn within a day or two

New ones may be appointed a day after withdrawal; 25 districts get new DCs

The interim government is likely to withdraw 39 more deputy commissioners within a day or two.

It will appoint new DCs to the districts a day after the withdrawal, said sources of the Cabinet Division and the public administration ministry.

The decision has been made to expedite the field-level administration activities that became slow after the fall of Awami League government on August 5, they said.

Meanwhile, the public administration ministry yesterday appointed 25 DCs in the districts from where DCs were withdrawn on August 20. It issued a gazette notification to this effect.

The DCs are the head of civil administration in the districts. They play a vital role in overseeing local governance, ensuring the effective delivery of public services, and maintaining law and order.

"The government will issue a notification of appointment of the new DCs in these districts a day after their withdrawal," said an official seeking anonymity.

The ministry officials mentioned that DCs from all 64 districts had never been changed within such a short time.

There was some hesitation within the government about withdrawing all DCs. Some argued that there are many capable officers currently serving and that it might not be right to replace them. On the other hand, those who have felt overlooked for a long time are pushing for the withdrawals.

A DC said after the withdrawal of 25 DCs, many of them anticipated that all DCs would be withdrawn, so they were mentally prepared.

However, another DC believes that evaluating all officials in the same way is unfair.

"Not every appointment during the last government was partisan. Most officers became DCs based on merit. We did not expect such a decision from a non-partisan government. For those of us who have served as DCs for a short period, it leaves a stain on our careers."

"Has my competence become my enemy?" the DC said.

25 NEW DCS

Twenty-five districts, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Mymensingh, now have new DCs.

Other districts are Faridpur, Sylhet, Habiganj, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Chandpur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna, and Gopalganj.

The DCs were transferred to different ministries, directorates, and other offices.

Cabinet Division sources said the new DCs would join their stations tomorrow.