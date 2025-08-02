39 Bangladeshis deported from US for illegal stay

Thirty-nine Bangladeshi nationals, who were deported from the United States on charges of staying in the country illegally, reached Dhaka today.

They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) this morning aboard a US military aircraft, a top official from the airport's Immigration Department confirmed to The Daily Star.

Although initial reports suggested that 60 individuals would be deported, the final number stood at 39.

The deportation followed a broader crackdown by US immigration authorities. Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to repatriate undocumented immigrants to their home countries.