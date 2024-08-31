3,872 looted arms recovered till Aug 31: Police HQ

Law enforcers have recovered 3,872 arms looted in recent times from police stations, police lines, police outposts and other places, till August 31 (Saturday).

Police headquarters shared this information this afternoon.

Moreover, a total of 2,86,216 rounds of bullets, 22,201 tear gas shells, and 2,139 sound grenades have been recovered to date, it said.

A large number of arms and ammunition were looted from the police stations and other protected zones after attacking law enforcers before and after August 5.

Members of the Bangladesh Army have also been working to recover the looted arms across the country.