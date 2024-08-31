Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Aug 31, 2024 10:38 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 10:40 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

3,872 looted arms recovered till Aug 31: Police HQ

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Aug 31, 2024 10:38 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 10:40 PM
73 police officers promoted to DIG rank

Law enforcers have recovered 3,872 arms looted in recent times from police stations, police lines, police outposts and other places, till August 31 (Saturday).

Police headquarters shared this information this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Moreover, a total of 2,86,216 rounds of bullets, 22,201 tear gas shells, and 2,139 sound grenades have been recovered to date, it said.

A large number of arms and ammunition were looted from the police stations and other protected zones after attacking law enforcers before and after August 5.

Members of the Bangladesh Army have also been working to recover the looted arms across the country.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

চিকিৎসকদের কর্মবিরতি প্রত্যাহারের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢামেকে চিকিৎসকদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়করা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification