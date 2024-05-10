38,000 pilgrims yet to get visas

Deadline ends tomorrow, hajj flights start

Pilgrims heading towards Dhaka airport from Ashkona hajj camp. This year’s hajj flight started yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

A total of 38,000 hajj pilgrims have yet to get visas as the deadline for application ends tomorrow.

The religious affairs ministry has already cautioned private hajj agencies, emphasising that they will bear responsibility if they do not secure visas for pilgrims within the stipulated deadline.

Operation of this year's hajj flight started yesterday amid this uncertainty.

Biman's first dedicated hajj flight took off from Dhaka airport for Jeddah at 7:00am carrying 415 pilgrims.

Saudia and Flynas have also started operating hajj flights from yesterday.

A total of 1,676 hajj pilgrims went to Saudi Arabia in four flights till filing of this report at 6:00pm, according to the hajj office at city's Ashkona.

This year, 85,257 Bangladeshis are set to go to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj. Of them, Biman will carry 42,629 while the rest of the passengers will be carried by the two airlines of Saudi Arabia.

Of the total hajj pilgrims, 80,838 will perform hajj under private management and the rest 4,419 will perform hajj under government management.

Biman will operate 116 pre-hajj and 125 post-hajj flights.

This year, hajj is likely to be observed on June 16 depending on sighting of the moon.

According to sources at the Ashkona Hajj office, as of yesterday, visas have been completed for 4,322 pilgrims, scheduled to perform hajj under government management.

Additionally, visas have been processed for 43,000 pilgrims who are scheduled to perform hajj under private management.