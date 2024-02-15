Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

38 more Covid cases in 24 hours

STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM

In the past 24 hours, Bangladesh confirmed 38 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 20,47,709, with a slight decrease in the infection rate from Tuesday's 9.66 percent to 8.66 percent.

No new deaths were reported during this period, maintaining the fatality rate at 1.44 percent.

This year, seven deaths have been recorded, with a total of 29,484 fatalities, according to DGHS.

DGHS emphasised the need for precaution, advising the public, particularly those at high risk, to receive a fourth vaccine dose.

