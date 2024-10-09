37 Rohingya refugees detained, sent back to Myanmar in Teknaf

More than half of the Rohingya population in Myanmar have fled to Bangladesh since 2017. Photo: AFP

A total of 37 Rohingya refugees, including 21 children, were sent back to Myanmar early today after they were detained last night in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

They had arrived in Bangladesh by a fishing trawler that crossed the Naf River.

The group entered Bangladesh around 9:30pm, near the Jahajpura area of Baharchhara union, said Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Teknaf Model Police Station.

Among the detainees were 21 children, 12 women, and 4 men.

All of them hail from Sikdarpara, Parangpuro, and Ukilpara villages in Maungdaw, Myanmar.

The OC said, local residents noticed the Rohingyas and intervened, apprehending both the migrants and the brokers who facilitated their crossing.

Upon receiving information, police arrived and detained the individuals.

After detaining the Rohingyas, local authorities handed them over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which subsequently sent them back to Myanmar, he added.

Some detainees reported that conflicts between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar military have devastated their homes and businesses.

They described experiencing bombings, mortar shelling, and missile attacks, which have led to destruction, including their houses being burnt.

In search of safety, they made their way to the Naf River, where brokers from Myanmar offered to smuggle them into Bangladesh for a significant fee.